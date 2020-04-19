Star Wars podracing game coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

The single most pervasive element to come out of Star Wars: Episode 1 “The Phantom Menace” was podracing. The race was a movie unto itself, a sporting element inside a major motion picture about an innocent young kid from Tatooine that’d one day become a murderer of thousands… but for now, a great pilot! The game is called Star Wars Episode I: Racer, and it’s back in action in May of 2020.

The original game was released on Nintendo 64, the most awkward video game console of all time. This game was one of a select few games that remains playable today. It’s this, GoldenEye, StarFox, and Smash Bros. And that is IT. Now this game is back in a slightly updated iteration for a couple of new consoles.

The new version of Star Wars Episode I: Racer includes 25 playable racers, including basically all the racers you see in the movie. This game offers a rare (but exceedingly important) option for multiplayer via split-screen play. Remember when video consoles were all about multiplayer games?

This game includes eight unique worlds with tracks across the lot – that includes Tatooine, Baroonda, Malastare, and others. This game has all sorts of oddities like short-cuts, “secret” elements on tracks, and the ability to upgrade your racer with pit droids. Below you’ll see a playthrough of the game with a previous edition of the game – the new version will look very similar to this.

“Star Wars fans can soon go full throttle with Aspyr’s update to the classic, fan-favorite, Star Wars Episode l: Racer,” said vice president of publishing at Aspy, Elizabeth Howard. “The beloved game has been modernized for the most optimal gaming experience on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Star Wars fans should get ready to steer their racer to victory and leave their opponents in the dust.”

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 at the same time, starting on May 12, 2020. This game will be available for approximately $14.99 at launch, and you’ll find the game in the consoles’ respective game stores.