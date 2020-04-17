Star Wars: Rogue One TV Show Adds Two More Actors, Including Chernobyl’s Stellan Skarsgard

The Star Wars TV show based on Diego Luna’s character from the movie Rogue One continues to add to its cast. Variety reports that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are in “final negotiations” to appear on the show. Their roles were not specified.

Skarsgard recently starred in HBO’s acclaimed drama Chernobyl, while he also played starring roles in the Oscar-winning movie Good Will Hunting, the MCU movie Thor, and the American version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. He’ll be seen next in Dune.

Soller had roles on the TV shows Counterfeit Cat, Poldark, and 101 Dalmatian Street, while he also appeared in the 2012 movie Anna Karenina.

The Rogue One TV show is written by the co-writer of the movie, Tony Gilroy, and he will also direct multiple episodes. The show was at one point penciled in to premiere in 2021, but it has yet to begin production, and things could change due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The TV show is set before the events of the Rogue One movie, focusing on Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor, with Alan Tudyk coming back to play the K-2SO robot. Disney has described the show as a “spy thriller.”

Whenever it is ready, the program will air on Disney+, and it will be just the latest live-action Star Wars show on the subscription service, following The Mandalorian. Disney is also producing a new Star Wars show centered on a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor returning. Additionally, Disney is producing a second season of The Mandalorian.