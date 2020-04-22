Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 In The Works – Report

While the future of Star Wars on the big screen remains unknown, the franchise isn’t slowing down with its offerings on Disney+. Currently, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is airing, with The Mandalorian set to return for Season 2 in the fall and standalone series for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor in the works.

Now comes word that just a month after production on the second season of The Mandalorian has wrapped–and before a renewal has been announced–work on Season 3 has begun. According to a report from Variety, writing on the third installment of the series about a Mandalorian bounty hunter and his ward Baby Yoda has been ongoing, while the art department has been working on design concepts for “a few weeks.”

A source tells Variety, “We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3.” Of course, no details about what to expect in Season 3 have been revealed. However, there have been some hints about what will happen when the show returns to Disney+ later this year for Season 2.

The biggest and most exciting development is the report that Rosario Dawson had been cast to play Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Tano has previously only appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Revels, which would make The Mandalorian the live-action debut for the character. Additionally, Terminator alum Michael Biehn is reportedly joining the cast.

The second season of The Mandalorian is scheduled to premiere in October 2020. It remains to be seen if the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic will change that.