Start streaming live TV anywhere with a free 14-day trial to Sling

Being stuck inside for weeks on end isn’t much fun, but there are quite a few benefits to having to stay home. It’s finally time to finish that DIY project you’ve put off for months, give your front lawn some TLC, and catch up on all the fantastic shows you’ve been missing while busy with work. Right now, Sling TV is even offering a free 14-day trial to new customers so you can begin streaming live TV channels as well as on-demand movies and shows to watch at your leisure.

To get started, simply head to Sling and click Get Free TV Now. You’ll be prompted to enter an email address, though there’s no billing or credit card information required. That also means you won’t have to worry about being automatically charged once the free trial has ended.

Sling’s free trial gives you complete access to the Sling Blue plan. This option includes over 45 channels such as live news channels, HGTV, and Cartoon Network, along with over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. You’ll also be able to record and replay shows and films using the Cloud DVR service which is included for all members free-of-charge. This guide lists all of Sling Blue’s channels so you can see what you’ll have access to as a member.

Another plan, Sling Orange, includes access to channels like Disney Channel, Freeform, and ESPN, though it’s only available for its regular monthly price of $30 at this time. That’s still much more affordable than having a regular cable subscription, and it’s also the same cost of Sling Blue once the free trial is over. If there are channels you like on both plans, you can score Sling Orange + Blue for $45 per month for access to all of them.

Having a Sling membership is nearly essential in the age of cordcutting. It’s much more affordable than a traditional cable package while still letting you watch your favorite channels. However, now you’ll be able to watch them on more than just your living room TV. Sling has an app that can be downloaded to various devices like iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, and select smart TVs.

