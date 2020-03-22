Stay entertained indoors with these Prime discounts on Amazon’s affordable Fire tablets

As we all hunker down and prepare to spend way more time indoors than we regularly would because of COVID-19, we’re all looking for ways to stay informed and entertained to avoid the almost-inevitable onset of cabin fever. With coronavirus dominating the news, Amazon’s looking out for its Prime subscribers right now with some special discounts on its lineup of Fire tablets. These devices are already super-affordable even when not on sale, but Amazon Prime members stand to save up to $60 in a promotion that extends to every model from the Amazon Fire 7 to the Fire HD 10 tablet. Options start at just $39.99 making for an affordable way to distract yourself from the outside world.

The Fire 7 Tablet is down to just $39.99 today, saving you $10 off its usual price. Meanwhile, the base-spec Fire HD 8 is $30 off at $49.99 with other variants discounted by more. The largest Fire HD 10 is also on sale with a solid $50 off the 32GB model with savings as high as $60 for the higher-capacity model.

The Fire 7 tablet was just updated last year, so you’re getting Amazon’s latest features with this deal. The biggest changes include a bump in default storage from 8GB to 16GB, a much faster processor, and built-in Amazon Alexa capabilities so you can control your smart home from your new device. There are also some nice new color options.

If you feel 16GB or 32GB is not enough space for you, you can upgrade your storage with a microSD card. The Fire 7 tablet now supports capacities up to 512GB so you’ll have plenty of room for games, movies, music, and more.

The Fire HD 8 features up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a quad-core processor, and — newly — hands-free access to Alexa. That’s something that the Fire HD 10 tablet has had for a while, but this is a first for the Fire HD 8. You can upgrade the storage, too, up to 400GB depending on what microSD card you go with.

In addition, the tablet now has Show Mode. This gives your tablet some of the same features that the Echo Show has. You can use your voice to ask Alexa to show you the news or weather, play a song, call a family member, control your smart thermostat, and more. If Show Mode sounds like something you’ll use frequently, you can pick up the Show Mode Charging Dock separately. Alternatively, check out this list of the best Fire tablet accessories for other ways to put your savings to use.

The Fire HD 10 gets high marks for its low price, high-definition screen, storage expandability, and multi-user support. With hands-free Alexa, it can serve as a great home automation hub too. It takes everything that’s great about the HD 8 and upscales it — it has better specs, a larger display, louder speakers, and the same Fire OS experience. Today’s price cut to $100 drops the tablet back down to its Black Friday all-time low price.

As well as keeping yourself entertained in your coronavirus self-isolation, we think an Amazon Fire tablet is the best thing to buy your kids while they’re off school, too. We don’t know exactly how quickly these Prime-exclusive savings will disappear or how long it will be before shipping times lengthen, so be sure to get your orders in while you can. Amazon is also offering Prime members a discount on its Fire TV hardware for those looking for an easy way to stream some video in these trying times.

