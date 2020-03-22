Steam is having another ‘Game Festival’ to highlight indies who couldn’t go to GDC

With conventions like GDC, and associated indie game gatherings like the Indie Megabooth and Day of the Devs, canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, many indie devs are looking for an arena to showcase their games. So Valve is stepping in with a spring edition of its Steam Game Festival.

The Steam Game Festival is offering a digital space for indies to spotlight their games, and over 40 games will be featured through during the event. The Steam Game Festival Spring Edition begins Wednesday, March 18, kicking off a celebration of new and upcoming games. The debut Steam Games Festival, a 48-hour online event that featured 14 games, was held in December in tandem with The Game Awards founder and host Geoff Keighley.

The list of games and demos featured during the Steam Games Festival Spring Edition is not yet available, and will be revealed on the Steam store on Wednesday.

This will be the second instance of the Steam Game Festival, and it arrives at a critical time. These demos will provide a spotlight to indie titles that might have gone unnoticed or under-appreciated due to convention cancellations. These games will also cover different genres and settings; there should be something for everyone to sample.

Players will be able to find the event on the official Steam store page. The event begins Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PDT, and runs through March 23.