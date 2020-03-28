Steam Offers Up Two Free Games For A Limited Time To Help With Self-Isolation

Going down the Epic Games route, Steam has temporarily made two games, Between Two Castles and Project Mercury, free to add to your library while the offer lasts. These games are free thanks to the developers and publishers wishing to lessen the burden on those self-isolating during this pandemic, providing free entertainment for people online.

Between Two Castles is a simple strategy puzzle game, where you are paired up with another player or AI to work together as master builders to complete the Mad King’s orders. Keep you castle balanced and think ahead in this title based puzzle building strategy game.

Project Mercury is an action-adventure game set in a bleak, neon cyberpunk apocalypse, with an intense Contra feel. There are eight stages of alien fights and precision platforming to battle through.

Between Two Castles is available until March 30, 11AM PT, while Project Mercury is available until April 8, 2PM PT. Both games can be added to your library permanently during this time and played at any time after those dates.

Stay safe inside and self-isolate with some free games, it’s the least you could do.