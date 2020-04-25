Steam Weekend Sale Has Wonderful Games At Great Prices: Ashen, Kentucky Route Zero, More

Steam’s weekend sales have been particularly good for indie games recently. Last weekend, Devolver Digital hosted a great publisher sale, and this weekend Annapurna Interactive is offering a bunch of games from its library at steep discounts. The sale includes Annapurna’s indie darlings like What Remains of Edith Finch as well as games from other indie developers such as Gone Home and Hyper Light Drifter. The weekend sale runs until April 27, so make sure to pick up everything you have your eye on before it ends.

What Remains of Edith Finch, an adventure game in the vein of Gone Home, is on sale for $8 (was $20). The titular Finch returns to her childhood home to uncover the family curse that has plagued her family for three generations. Poignant writing and wonderfully-varied environments earned the game a 9/10 in GameSpot’s What Remains of Edith Finch review. Speaking of Gone Home, it’s also on sale for 50% off at $7.49 (was $15), and its follow-up, Tacoma, is $10 (was $20).

A pair of wildly different puzzle games, Donut County and Gorogoa, are 50% off as well. Donut County is like Katamari Damacy, but instead of gradually making a ball larger, you work to make a hole big enough to swallow cars and buildings. Gorogoa, meanwhile, is a panel puzzle game with an emotional story that is told through its stirring hand-drawn images.

Fans of Dark Souls will want to check out Ashen, a co-op action-RPG with a charming world and tough, methodical combat that’s on sale for $24 (was $40). In GameSpot’s 9/10 Ashen review, critic Jordan Ramée praised the combat systems, clever non-verbal cooperative mechanics, and exciting boss fights. Hyper Light Drifter, another tough action game, is discounted to $10 (was $20).

Sam Barlow’s pair of FMV mysteries, Her Story and Telling Lies, are both discounted to great prices; Telling Lies is $12 (was $20), while Her Story is down to $5 (was $10). And if you haven’t checked out the stunning adventure game Kentucky Route Zero, it’s a great time to do so for $18.74 (was $25). The fifth and final episode released earlier this year, completing an epic journey that earned a 9/10 in GameSpot’s Kentucky Route Zero review.

You can browse the full Annapurna Interactive publisher sale at Steam and check out our picks below.