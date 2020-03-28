Steam’s New Free-Weekend Games Are Fantastic

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, then Steam has three excellent games with free-play periods that will easily take care of your boredom. The fantastic metropolis builder Cities: Skylines; the incredibly in-depth intergalactic sim Kerbal Space Program; and the intense, heart-pounding tactical shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm are all free to play on PC this weekend.

Each game is available for free right now, though if you want to play past the free-play period, you’ll need to buy it. Thankfully, they’re all discounted, so you won’t have to pay full price to keep going. Cities: Skylines is free on Steam until March 29 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, Kerbal Space Program until March 30 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and Insurgency: Sandstorm until April 1 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Both Cities: Skylines and Kerbal Space Program have received stellar reviews from GameSpot. Cities: Skylines’ review scored it an 8/10, praising its realistic and mod-friendly city-building, while Kerbal Space Program’s review awarded the game a 9/10 for its impressively realistic physics and science as well as its steep but gratifying difficulty curve.

Insurgency: Sandstorm hasn’t been reviewed by GameSpot, but as someone who’s played quite a few hours of the game in the past, I can safely say it is a very satisfying, realistic shooter. It’s like a mix between Battlefield and Rainbow Six Siege but with a much more realistic bent to everything. Shooting an enemy doesn’t give feedback like Call of Duty’s hit markers, and if you’re firing an automatic gun, you’re going to have a hell of a time controlling its recoil.

It won’t click with every shooter fan, but for those who dedicate time to it, Insurgency: Sandstorm is an exhilarating, terrifying shooter with an awesome co-op mode that requires coordinated teamwork to get through alive. The free-play period is a great opportunity to try it out and see where you stand.

If you’re looking for more games to play, then check out all of the free games you can claim right now and keep forever. There are also a ton of great games, movies, and TV shows that are great for this hectic time.

