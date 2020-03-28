Steam’s new indie festival lets you try 40 upcoming games for free

In the absence of the official Game Developers Conference (GDC), the Steam Game Festival is returning for a spring edition starting today to help shine a spotlight on small creators. The festival, which first took place alongside The Game Awards in December, now features more than 40 indie games you can preview with free-to-play demos via Steam, a big jump from the initial 12 featured a few months ago.

Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards executive producer and host, first announced the event yesterday on Twitter, saying it was put together to help feature games from indie developers who lost the opportunity to demo their titles at the now-canceled GDC, which was to take place this week in San Francisco. The Steam Game Festival will run from March 18th to March 23rd.

The collection features games from a number of the more well-known indie demo day events, many of which participate every year at GDC. That includes Indie MegaBooth and The Mix, as well as smaller events like Day of the Devs and Wings Fund.