StopCovid app: France will bypass Apple

The showdown between Apple and the French government was brief. And the mediation of Stéphane Richard, the boss of Orange, will not have changed anything. Tuesday morning, the Secretary of State for Digital, Cédric O, explained on BFM Business that the American firm had simply refused to help the French authorities with their StopCovid mobile application project.

“Apple could have helped us make it work even better on the iPhone. They did not want to do it, for a reason besides that I can hardly explain, commented the minister. That a large company that has never done so well in economic terms does not help a government to fight the crisis, it will have to be remembered when the time comes. “

Bluetooth blocking

If the tone is bitter, it is that without the assistance of the American giant, the app which must prevent a resurgence of the epidemic will be severely handicapped. The iPhone prevents apps that are not in active use from using the Bluetooth communication protocol. According to Apple, this limitation serves to protect the privacy of users and preserve the battery. Google has also made a similar choice in the most recent versions of Android.

Unfortunately, contact tracking apps need Bluetooth to work. As it stands, recent iPhone or Android owners would stop signaling their presence to other StopCovid users as soon as the app is no longer displayed on their screen or, a fortiori, that their terminal is locked at the bottom of a pocket.

Bypass restrictions

Aware of the problem, Apple and Google are working on the development of a common protocol to remove this barrier for government apps. But the American giants impose standards of development. The apps must notably work in a “decentralized” way, that is to say that the storage of the anonymized data collected must be done on the phone and not on a government server.

“The solution proposed by Apple and Google poses a problem, in terms of protection of privacy and in terms of interconnection with the health system”, explained Cédric O. Unlike Germany, France therefore refused to change its approach.

Like what the British NHS presented, the French hope to be able to partially circumvent the restrictions of American software. “It’s entirely possible to bypass Apple, even if it could potentially pose a problem with battery consumption”says a good connoisseur. This would be to “wake up” the apps when an iPhone passes near another phone that actively uses StopCovid.

A last resort? Without unlimited access to Bluetooth, the app will not be optimal. But, according to Cédric O, France will have June 2 “A solution that will work very satisfactorily on all phones”. The same however assured there is little that if Apple did not raise certain “technical barriers”, “The French application, as it was designed, will not be able to function correctly”…