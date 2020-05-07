StopCovid: France increasingly isolated

The UK put a second iron on fire. To combat any resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, British health officials are now looking into a “decentralized” contact tracking mobile application – the model pushed by Apple and Google -, according to documents obtained by the Financial Times. Until now, they favored the other approach, called “centralized”, just like France with its application “StopCovid”. But this technical choice is not supported by the two American giants, who reign supreme over smartphone software. And without their help, these apps will be much less effective.

The NHS has therefore signed a new £ 3.8 million contract with the Swiss company Zühlke Engineering, which had already designed the “centralized” version of the British application, currently in the testing phase on the Isle of Wight. Developers will ” study the complexity, performance and feasibility of integrating native APIs (application programming interfaces) for tracking contacts from Google and Apple into the existing mobile application and platform ” The contract is spread over six months but a first rendering is expected from mid-May.

Berlin pragmatism

With this possible British reversal, France would find itself alone in defending an alternative architecture. Germany and Italy have already turned heads. Their governments claim to close no doors. But most major European countries now believe that it is necessary to be pragmatic and comply with the requirements of the two Californian groups.

If France has not resolved it, it is after careful consideration. The decentralized version poses indeed, in his eyes, more security problems than it solves. ” In the “decentralized” version, it is the calculation to know if I am exposed that is carried out in the smartphone. But there is still a central server that acts as a relay. And unlike our approach, it distributes to the entire population temporary identifiers corresponding to infected people. It is thus possible to know who is infected, points out a researcher from the Inria Privatics team.

Promotions

Another problem: by cross-checking, ” it is possible to track a person “, he explains. “We imposed as a constraint that this data exposure was not acceptable “

European compatibility

The three-color model is not without criticism. Some consider it less secure and too talkative. This is the case with Apple. However, the American giant has control over the use of Bluetooth by apps on its iPhone. By default, the firm with the apple restricts the use, for reasons of safety and preservation of the battery.

Faced with the health crisis, Apple and Google have certainly developed an API that lifts all these restrictions … but on condition that they use a “decentralized” app. StopCovid is therefore condemned to operate sub-optimally.

Will France eat her hat and align with her neighbors? There is currently no question. But with a view to reopening the borders, adopting a single Europe-wide model – even if it would not be the best technically – is obviously desirable. Inria researchers recognize this: ” In the current state it is almost impossible to ensure compatibility of the two systems “