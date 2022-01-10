Strange new sex tech includes a kissing robot and a ‘wand that blows air at your privates.’

THE CES technology conference may be over for another year, but it gave us a glimpse into the future of the sex toy industry.

Despite being temporarily banned from the conference in 2019, CES 2022 saw plenty of sex tech on display.

Here’s a look at some of the more unusual sex tech on display this year, including penis patches and a microrobotic mouth.

At CES 2022, a micro-robot that stimulates and ‘kisses’ your genitals like a human mouth won an award.

Lora DiCarlo’s Baci-baci device was created in collaboration with experts at Oregon State University’s College of Engineering.

“Baci-baci (Italian for “kiss”) introduces an entirely new category of consumer technology for women’s health: an intelligent robot that replicates the feel and motion of the human lips and tongue,” said Lora DiCarlo.

“Small but powerful, it provides direct, varied clitoral stimulation to alleviate the frustration of failed orgasm.”

The (dollar)160 micro-robot is available for purchase.

Patches and pads aimed at helping men last longer during sex were also on display at this year’s CES conference.

Virility Medical developed the vPatch, which can stimulate the muscles and nerves between the genitals and the anus.

This is said to give the wearer the ability to postpone ejaculation.

Later this year, it will be available for purchase.

At the tech show, Morari Medical unveiled a similar patch called “Mor.”

During sex, the Mor patch sits between the scrotum and the anus, stopping early arrivals with a brief electric shock.

The zap, which is controlled by an app, suppresses the desire to climax.

The cost has yet to be revealed.

The devices aren’t said to be painful.

This year, Satisfyer, a sex technology brand, had a number of vibrators on display.

The Pro 2 air pulse vibrator connects to a smartphone app and stimulates by blowing air.

People can “personalize” their experience through the smartphone app.

The Pro 2 is one of Satisfyer’s best-selling products, and it costs (dollar)59.95.

