Strategic Shooter Void Bastards Finally Lands on PS4 Next Month

Previously only available on PC and Xbox One, Void Bastards is confirmed to be heading to PlayStation 4 on 7th May. The announcement was made last night via social media accompanied by the above clip. This follows on from a rating discovered earlier this year indicating the port’s existence.

For those who don’t know what this game is, it’s a roguelike first person shooter with tactical elements. Set in a cel-shaded cosmos, you and your crew fly through space and visit space stations to find supplies and equipment to stay alive. The twist is that you’re in charge; you make all the big decisions and choose where to go and who to fight.

It’s supposed to be pretty good, with critics praising its humour, intertwined systems, and gameplay balance. It certainly looks different, an almost graphic novel style giving it a fairly unique visual style. One to watch, then, and there’s not long to wait.

