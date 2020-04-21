Strategic Western Desperados III Rides Onto PS4 in June

John Cooper gets his own trailer

THQ Nordic has announced the release date of its upcoming tactical Western, Desperados III. The game, developed by Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun studio Mimimi Productions, will be launching on PlayStation 4 on 16th June 2020.

As you can see from the new trailer, this top-down title is all about strategically taking down enemies with a variety of abilities and weapons. The Desperados series goes back quite a long time, but if you’ve played the aforementioned Japanese stealth/strategy game, you’ll know what to expect here. The focus in the video is on John Cooper, a character who’s been in each Desperados entry so far.

