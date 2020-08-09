Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono is leaving Capcom after 30 years

A bold departure from an iconic franchise.

Yoshinori Ono has worked as producer on the Street Fighter series at Capcom for 30 years. Now, he’s stepping down. Ono made the announcement via a Twitter post, where he said that he is leaving the position this summer.

“I’ve been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times. My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who’ve been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness.”

Street Fighter V first launched in 2016. Since then, the game has grown substantially with new characters and updates. Five new characters are being added through Fall 2021, including Akira Kazama from Rival Schools. Street Fighter V has currently sold over 4.5 million copies since its release.

Capcom has experienced a resurgence of success over the past couple of years, with 2018’s Monster Hunter World climbing to over 16 million copies sold per Capcom’s recent Q1 results, the highest-selling Capcom title ever.