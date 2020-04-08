Streets of Rage 4 Retro Content Brings Back Classic Music and Characters

Release date still not confirmed

Update: DotEmu has officially confirmed some of the below details — but the release date remains a mystery.

As the leak suggested, Streets of Rage 4 will indeed feature lots of retro content for players to unlock and enjoy, including a dozen playable fighters from all the previous games. The music from Streets of Rage 1 and 2 makes the cut as well, allowing you to play along to your favourite retro tracks. Check out the new trailer above to see all this in action.

As for the release date leak, the publisher has recognised this and issued a brief statement on the matter:

For now, the game is officially “available soon”. Presumably we won’t have to wait too long for a date to be set in stone.

Original Story: We’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of SEGA’s beloved beat-em-up with Streets of Rage 4, but we’re still none the wiser about a release date. When will we get to play the darn thing? Well, an alleged leak could have given us the launch date and plenty more besides.

As discovered by ResetEra user ggx2ac, the Australian Nintendo eShop has been refreshed with details on the upcoming game, and it reveals a whole bunch of new info. If this is all legitimate — and being an eShop listing, it almost certainly is — Streets of Rage 4 will arrive on 23rd April 2020, in just a few weeks.

However, there’s more to this leak than just a date. According to the aforementioned forum-goer, as well as some screenshots of the eShop listing, there are some nifty features coming to this game that have yet to be officially announced.

If this eShop listing is to be believed, Streets of Rage 4 will feature many more than the five revealed characters. Apparently, you’ll be able to unlock and play as every Streets of Rage fighter, in their original pixelated forms. Similarly, you’ll be able to play the game with the original trilogy’s music, if you’re not a fan of the new soundtrack. The game will also retail for $37.50 AUD, which will probably equate to about $25.

All of this information can also be viewed right here, on Nintendo’s official UK page. Given that all this comes from a Nintendo listing, we imagine official confirmation of everything will be coming from publisher DotEmu very soon indeed. We’ll of course update you on all the proper details when they land.