Stronghold Warlords creators talk about siege weapons – Gambling

Studio Firefly continues to talk about his future historical strategy Stronghold warlords. And now the turn has come to some devices with which we can storm castles and fortresses.

Three types of siege weapons were presented in a special video. The emphasis on the setting of the Far East allows developers to arrange game experiments with gunpowder – weapons based on it were used in antiquity by China, Japan and Mongolia.

How missiles are used in missions, we have already seen during the demo from the campaign for China. Now this weapon has been presented in more detail, at the same time showing how reliable and formidable siege towers can become.

A special device, the hwacha, is considered the world’s first multiple launch rocket system. It is a two-wheeled cart with a launcher. With its help, you can fire at infantry using missiles. The first hvachas began to use the Koreans.

We talked about a part of the siege devices of the development earlier: in the February video, catapults, fire bulls, stairs and mobile shields were presented.