Stuck inside? Save up to 80% during the REI Co-op Sale

With people hunkering down in their homes and businesses closing across the country, more than a few people are bummed that they have to stay inside just as the weather is warming up. REI is one such company that has temporarily closed the doors of its retail locations nationwide, but to soften the blow a bit (and maybe to give you something to do while you’re sitting at home), it’s running a big online sale right now on all sorts of outdoor gear and clothing with discounts of up to 80%.

The REI Co-op sale features a ton of price cuts on all sorts of REI-branded gear, but Co-op members can also enjoy a large handful of exclusive deals on other items from brands like The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and Sea to Summit. Whether you’re after some new clothes, bags, accessories, outerwear, or adventure gear, the REI Co-op sale has a bit of just about everything marked down right now, so there’s sure to be something to whet your appetite for the great outdoors — and we’ve scooped up the best picks of the lot right here:

REI retail stores closed temporarily starting on Friday, March 20 are set to re-open on Friday, March 27 (barring any changes in the meantime), but the REI Co-op sale will run until Monday, April 6. Along with access to the exclusive deals listed above, REI Co-op members can also take an extra 20% off of one select REI Outlet item with the checkout code MEMPERKS2020 for the duration of the sale.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.