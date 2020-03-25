Stuck inside? Stay in shape with the best home gym deals for March 2020

When you can’t go to the gym, it’s reassuring to have your own equipment at home. Commercial gyms and health clubs are breeding grounds for germs and now that many closed indefinitely, it’s time to think about a backup plan. Now might be the time to build that home gym you’ve been thinking of. We scoured the web looking for cheap home gym equipment and found an excellent selection.

A total home gym is a great core piece of equipment for your home gym, but there is much more to consider. It’s fine to start with a single piece of equipment and add gradually. Don’t let initial expense or other obstacles convince you to join a commercial gym anyway, not while coronavirus is a threat. Consider all the reasons why people prefer home gyms.

Just as with people who pay for gym memberships but never go, building the perfect home gym won’t improve your fitness or your health if you don’t use it. Given that caveat that applies to any fitness equipment, here are some major benefits of home gyms.

A total home gym is a great core piece of equipment for your home gym, but there’s much more to consider. You don’t have to buy everything at once, but over time it helps to build a set of complementary equipment. You can even break up your equipment wish list and plan to the stages of a good workout.

You can build a home gym around any budget, even starting first with found or used equipment. There are various price and quality levels in every category of home gym equipment. If you’re just beginning, there is no need to invest in professional or commercial-level equipment and machines. If you’re buying free weights, start with a few and add more later. Sometimes you can find good deals on used fitness equipment, but looking for manufacturer’s deals or refurbished equipment can also help you save a lot of money in your cheap home gym project.

