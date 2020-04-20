Stunning Indie Hit GRIS Surpasses One Million Sales

Celebrations in order

The PlayStation 4 plays host to so many incredible indie games that we’d be here all day listing every single one of them. Although, we do actually have a list of the Best PS4 Indie Games for you to digest. GRIS is one such title, and that has converted into so many sales for developer Nomada Studio that it can be considered a big success. Taking to Twitter, the team announced that the beautiful independent hit has surpassed one million sales across all platforms.

Nomada Studio was sure to celebrate the milestone across social media, sharing a congratulate tweet featuring some lovely new artwork. Sony’s own Shuhei Yoshida even got in on the act by congratulating the team shortly afterwards.

Can you consider yourself one of the million owners of GRIS? If you haven’t heard of the game before, make sure to check out the 8/10 Push Square review. “GRIS is beautiful. From the very moment the game begins to its emotional end, you could push that Share button at any time and have a frame-worthy screenshot.”