Stunning photos of Hurricane Genevieve snapped from SPACE by Nasa astronaut on the ISS

STUNNING images of a hurricane seen from space has been captured by a Nasa astronaut.

Chris Cassidy snapped the photos of Hurricane Genevieve, which has since weakened into a tropical storm, while onboard the International Space Station.

Satellites and astronauts observed the category 4 storm battering Mexico’s Baja coast and heading towards California earlier this week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned yesterday: “Continued heavy rainfall from Genevieve may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across portions of far southern Baja California Sur through today.

“Large [ocean]swells generated by Genevieve will affect portions of the west-central coast of Mexico and the coast of the southern Baja California peninsula through Friday.”

Astronaut Cassidy captured his three amazing images on Wednesday.

They show the eye of the storm and parts of the ISS in the foreground.

The sheer size of the storm is put into context in the photos as it spreads across a huge section of Earth.

The astronaut simply captioned his tweeted images “#HurricaneGenevieve”.

Nasa said: “International Space Station Astronaut Chris Cassidy snapped photos of the Eastern Pacific Ocean’s Hurricane Genevieve on Aug 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. EDT.

“The photos revealed a clear eye surrounded by a ring of powerful thunderstorms. At the time of the photo Genevieve’s tropical-storm force winds extended out 280 miles.

“By Aug. 20 as the storm weakened, its wind field expanded and hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles (185 km).”

In other space news, an incredible image of an avalanche on Mars catapulting dust across the planet’s surface has been shared online by Nasa.

Life on Earth was almost wiped out when a distant star exploded nearly 360millions years ago, according to a new study.

And, Nasa is investigating an enormous “dent” in Earth’s magnetic field that’s wreaking havoc on orbiting satellites.

