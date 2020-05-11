Stunning photos taken by the Hubble telescope that changed “our view of the universe and our place in it” | Univision Planeta News

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

The images may look like surreal paintings, but they are actually the space that surrounds our planet Earth. Since 1990, Hubble has been capturing images that help to better understand the universe and its mysteries but also show the brutal beauty of the movements, explosions, and births of new stars and galaxies. Here, you can read the Hubble story and why our perception of our place in the cosmos has changed. More information here.

