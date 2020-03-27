Stylish Shooter My Friend Pedro Goes Bananas on PS4 in April

Put the banana down

My Friend Pedro is an unusual name for an unusual game, but the gist is this. You play as a man with itchy trigger fingers, acrobatic skills, and an imaginary banana friend. Devolver Digital sure does pick ’em.

This 2D action game is finally confirmed for PlayStation 4 after a European rating leaked the port last month. As you can see from the above trailer, it’s all about slow-mo shootouts, fancy flips, and trick shots using the environment to your advantage. The game will breach PS4’s window on 2nd April 2020, meaning we’ve only a few days to wait.

The PS4 edition of this bloodthirsty title includes the Code Yellow content, which throws in a bunch of game-changing modifiers to keep things fresh. We’ve been looking forward to this one — it should be a fun distraction while you wait for this year’s heavy hitters.

Are you going bananas for My Friend Pedro on PS4? Pirouette into the comments below.