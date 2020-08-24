Suicide Squad’s 17 Characters Revealed As DC FanDome Confirmed All-Star Cast with Idris Elba, John Cena, and MORE!

DC Comics’ virtual fan experience, DC FanDome, closed its curtains last Saturday, August 22, but left behind a massive list of projects and developments that hyped fans worldwide. DC FanDome finally revealed the Full anti-hero list of the ‘bad guys gone good’ characters of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad will be premiering in 2021, and the first pieces of information about the production made its way into the movie’s panel that included James Gunn and eighteen of the cast that will bring the anti-heroes on screen.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad panel included the likes of newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, and more. They are accompanied by 2016’s Suicide Squad cast that will retain their characters: Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman.

Gunn previously posted a picture of the cast list for The Suicide Squad movie way back in September 2019 and has been keeping the project in secret until recently. DC FanDome’s 2021 event finally brought light to the list of actors and actresses and who will they portray.



Along with non-Suicide Squad Anti-Heroes:

Two films in the DC Cinematic Universe released their teasers and trailers with the likes of The Batman portrayed by Robert Pattinson (also known as the Battinson) and Wonder Woman 1984 (WW84) with Gal Gadot reprising her role as the Princess of Themyscira.

On the other hand, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad took on a different approach and track with just releasing a roll call that featured its 17 characters and other inclusions, and a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the 2021 flick.

The Sneak Peek of 2021’s The Suicide Squad featured a wide variety of shots and testimonies of its cast and crews working together in the film production. The clips gave massive highlights and looked at who the characters are and how they fit into the movie.

The film still gives a fair amount of screen time for fan favorite and long-time Suicide Squad member, Harley Quinn, one which Gunn idolizes.The story would also portray an extensive story for its newcomer, Bloodsport, a known adversary of the Man of Steel, Superman. Mercenary, Bloodsport, shot Superman with Kryptonite Bullets with direct orders from evil-genius, Lex Luthor.

