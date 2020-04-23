summer vacation pending

Under the sun, at the water’s edge or in the fresh air, suspended holidays. After weeks of confinement, the coronavirus plunged summer vacation in uncertainty. First, travel abroad: with this pandemic, the borders of many countries are closed to the French. For example, circulation prohibited between the countries of the Schengen area. But also, impossible trips to the United States, Australia, China, Algeria, Argentina or Russia, all continents are affected.

Many French vacationers may have to change their plans. “You should know that in these types of situations that we have known in the past, the big winner is what we call the non-marketer. That is to say vacations with family, friends or second homes“, explains René-Marc Chikli, president of the Tour operating companies union (SETO).