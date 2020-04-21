Sumo Digital Has a Whopping 21 Games in Production Right Now

Partnership with Sony XDev

After being bought by Sumo Digital back in 2018, it looks like Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture developer The Chinese Room immediately began working on a new IP. Revealed in the publisher’s financial results for 2019, the Brighton-based studio will presumably be bringing an entirely new experience to PlayStation 5. Whether or not it’s another walking simulator similar to its previous project remains to be seen, but we’re interested either way to see what the team is cooking up.

That’s not all, however. Sumo Digital went on to reveal that it has a whopping 21 different projects in the works right now, including ones which form “strategic partnerships” with Sony XDev, SEGA, Focus Home Interactive, and 2K. We can’t say whether or not every one of these games will be coming to the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5, but that’s still certainly an impressive line-up of publishers to be working with — indicating that the team is kicking up production for the next generation of consoles.

What do you hope to see out of Sumo Digital? As a reminder, this generation the publisher has put out LittleBigPlanet 3, Snake Pass, Team Sonic Racing, and has aided development on the likes of Mortal Kombat 11 and Hitman 2. Share your predictions in the comments below.