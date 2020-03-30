Super Mario 64, Galaxy, And More Reportedly Getting Switch Remasters

The Nintendo Switch is apparently about to get a hefty serving of Mario, including several classic 3D games from the series’ past and an all-new role-playing game.

Reported by VGC and Eurogamer, Nintendo is planning to release remastered Switch versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario 3D World, and Super Mario Galaxy as part of the franchise’s 35th birthday celebration.

The remastered games would be coming from four different consoles: Nintendo 64, GameCube, Wii, and Wii U.

Super Mario 3D World will apparently be a Deluxe Edition with new levels, and a Gematsu report also corroborated that Nintendo has a new Paper Mario game in development. The last Paper Mario game was Paper Mario: Color Splash for Wii U, which received a mixed reception when it launched just before the Switch in late 2016.

VGC said the new games are due to be announced as Nintendo shares more details on its Universal projects, including theme parks and its Illumination-produced animated Mario film. Plans for E3 announcements changed after the entire event was canceled, so the official news could be coming soon than initially planned.

Thus far, Nintendo has kept Mario platforming fans busy on Switch with Super Mario Odyssey and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The latter game packs in the New Super Luigi U expansion and a few extra bonus features not found on the Wii U version. Original 2D platformers like Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario World are also free to play with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.