Super Mario Lego Set Pre-Orders Are Selling Out Quickly, But You Can Still Snag One

The high-tech Super Mario Lego set announced in March has been given a release date. You’ll be able to get your hands on it August 1 for $60, and pre-orders are available now. Nintendo also revealed two new expansion sets that will release alongside the starter kit. [Update: Pre-orders at the Lego Store are sold out, but you can still order at Best Buy and Target]

The Adventures with Mario Starter Course is a Mario Maker-style assortment of blocks and items that will let people build their own physical Mario levels. A fancy teched-up Mario figure makes noise and displays different colors with LCD screens when he interacts with certain “Action Blocks” in the set. All told, the kit comes with 231 pieces and requires two AAA batteries to power the Mario figure.

Also launching alongside the Lego set is a companion app that will track the Power-Ups and coins a player collects, as well as their progression through different levels.

You’ll also be able to add to your courses with expansion sets. The first two sets, the Piranha Plant Power Slide and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle, were revealed in a video Nintendo posted to Twitter. Piranha Plant Power Slide will cost $30, while Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle will set you back $100. Both expansion sets will release August 1 as well, but they aren’t available to pre-order just yet.

Lego was throwing in a free gift, the Monty Mole and Super Mushroom expansion set, if you pre-ordered the starter set from its online store, but pre-orders quickly sold out. You can still order at Best Buy and Target, though.