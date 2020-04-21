Super Mario Maker 2 World Maker mode will let you create entire games

Along with video streaming, games have been on a meteoric rise, ironically due to the dreadful things happening around the world today. Although the launch of new consoles has been delayed and game conferences have been canceled, games and related services have been trying to compensate. The latest addition to that growing list of good gaming news will definitely delight Super Mario fans as Nintendo announces the new World Maker mode that will let you stitch maps together to build your own Super Mario game.

Although there are countless third-party tools that allow game developers and designers to make their own Super Mario game, Super Mario Maker has always had the advantage of being official, which means Nintendo’s lawyers won’t be sending you C&D letters for using it. It does come with one disadvantage, limiting players to making and uploading a single course, equal to a level in a game. That makes these maps the shortest-lived custom Mario games around.

World Maker mode, which is coming to the Switch on April 22, does exactly what it says. It lets Super Mario Maker 2 players combine courses into a more unified game, just like the originals. Each game can have 8 worlds and each world can have 5 levels for a total of 40 courses. It’s definitely time to let those creative juices flowing.

In addition to World Maker mode, the upcoming update will also add new enemies, most notably the seven deadly Koopalings. Power-ups are also getting an expansion with the SMB2 mushroom that turns characters into their Super Mario Bros 2 version.

This update on April 22 will be a bittersweet one as Nintendo is announcing that it will be the “free final update” to the game. Whether it will be selling DLCs later on is still unknown at this point. Even if no further updates are planned, letting Mario Maker 2 players finally create the full games of their dreams is a perfect way to end it.