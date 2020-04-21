Super Mario Maker 2’s Final Update Is A Big One, Here’s Everything It Includes For Free

The next update for Super Mario Maker 2 will be its last one, and the good news is it’s a big one–and it’s completely free. The update launches on April 22 for the Switch exclusive, and it introduces an ambitious-sounding “World Maker” mode, in addition to more items to use to create unique levels.

The World Maker mode allows players to string their user-created levels together from a starting point to an end-battle in the castle. In essence, Nintendo is giving you the ability to make a small-scale Mario game, as up to eight worlds featuring a maximum of 40 courses can be put together.

The new Mario Maker 2 update will also introduce new enemies–Koopalings, Phantom, and Mechakoopas. These should help level-creators make even more menacing maps.

More power-ups are included in the Mario Maker 2 update as well, including the mushroom from Super Mario Bros. 2. Obtaining this item will not only make Mario appear with his look from the 1988 game, but it will also let you pick up and toss items and enemies just as you could in the original. The frog suit from Super Mario Bros. 3 is also included in the update, along with the Power Balloon, the Super Acorn, and the Boomerang Flower.

Check out the Twitter video above to see the new Mario Maker 2 content in action.

In conjunction with this update, Nintendo is adding two new characters to the free-to-play Mario Kart Tour mobile game. Builder Mario and Builder Toad will be released in the mobile racing game for a limited time, between 11 PM PT on April 21 through 10:59 PM on May 5.

Super Mario Maker 2 scored an 8/10 in GameSpot’s review. Check out our full Mario Maker 2 review to get more details.