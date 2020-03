Swinging for the fences

Super Mega Baseball 3 is launching next month on the PlayStation 4 with full cross-play support, but before Metalhead Software reveals the minutia, here’s the big picture for newcomers to the property. In addition to showcasing a bunch of in-engine gameplay footage, the video explains how you can anticipate a deep baseball simulation with ostentatious presentation. We’ll apparently learn more about the title in the coming days and weeks.