Super Mega Baseball 3 Steps Up to the Plate 13th May on PS4

Outta here

There’s no baseball season to accompany it, but Super Mega Baseball 3 will attempt to hit a clutch line drive on 13th May for PlayStation 4. Coronavirus had pushed the release of the colourful simulation back slightly, but developer Metalhead Software has now committed to the aforementioned date, while simultaneously detailing some of the on-field features via the video embedded above.

At an eye-watering $44.99, the title will find itself in direct competition with Sony’s own MLB The Show 20, although cross-platform play with other consoles such as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC should make for a vibrant online community. There’ll be some free post-release updates, too, including the ability to import teams from Super Mega Baseball 2 and a “major online gameplay feature”.