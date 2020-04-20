Super Troopers 3 Writer Shares An Update

The cult comedy Super Troopers debuted in 2001, and it took 17 years for the sequel to arrive back in April 2018. A third installment is on the way, and now one of the writers has given an update on how the project is coming along.

Replying to a comment on Instagram, writer Erik Stolhanske said, “We’re ✍️ it … 🐇”

Deciphering this internet speak, we can deduce that the team at comedy troupe Broken Lizard–which produced the first two movies–are writing the third entry fast.

Super Troopers 2 was partially funded on Indiegogo, where it raised $4.6 million USD. Fox Searchlight distributed the movie, which would go on to make $31 million USD worldwide.

Broken Lizard member Jay Chandrasekhar, who directed Super Troopers 1 and 2, revealed the third movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. It’s called Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers, and Chandrasekhar said it won’t be crowdfunded this time around. “We needed a favor from our fans on the last one. They delivered. I don’t know that we need to make them pay for the next one,” he explained during Comic-Con that year, as reported by Vulture.

There is no word yet on the plot for the third Super Troopers movie, but it’ll surely be absurd. Another lingering question is who will distribute the film. Disney now owns Fox Searchlight, which has been rebranded as Searchlight Pictures, and Super Troopers is definitely not family friendly content. Disney will continue to release R-rated Deadpool movies, too, so perhaps Super Troopers can live on at the House of Mouse.

Broken Lizard consists of Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, and Paul Sotor, all of whom starred in the Super Troopers films. The comedy troupe also made the comedies Club Dread (2004), Beerfest (2006), and The Slammin’ Salmon (2009), among others.