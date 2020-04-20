Supremely Skilled God of War Player Beats Hardest Boss with No Upgrades

Kratos would be proud

Taking on the hardest optional boss in God of War is tough. Beating Sigrun, the final Valkyrie, demands concentration, know-how, and patience even when you’ve got Kratos kitted out with all of his endgame upgrades — but what if you had to fight her with no upgrades whatsoever?

That’s what YouTuber GBG did — and he actually won. Four hours and 35 minutes into the above video, GBG goes toe-to-toe with Sigrun after multiple failed attempts and finally puts her down. The fight lasts almost 20 minutes, with Kratos’ attacks barely dealing any damage. In stark contrast, a single hit is enough to end GBG’s run.

Quite frankly, it’s an insane battle. The dodging and weaving that GBG displays is pretty mind-blowing at times, and the fight makes for a real spectacle. You can practically feel the pressure building as Sigrun’s health starts to run low.

Amazing stuff.