Surface Book 3 leaks point to a powerhouse convertible

Against all odds, it seems that Microsoft will still try to push through with some of its new products. At least those that won’t rely on a shiny new Windows 10X. Its Surface lineup is due a refresh, especially in some areas like Surface Dock and the Surface Book. That does seem to be the case if leaks are to be believed and it seems that Microsoft won’t be pulling punches in turning the Surface Book 3 into its most powerful portable workstation yet.

The Surface Book has always been a rather characteristic device even among the 2-in-1 detachables that are already common in the market. Its keyboard is no mere cover and actually houses a separate graphics card and battery that turns the two-in=-one computer into something that could almost stand up to gaming laptops. This year, it might really be that.

The core specs spotted by WinFuture already paint an attractive picture. You have a 10th-gen Intel processor, either a Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U and up to 32 GB of RAM, double the maximum that the Surface Book 2 allowed. The maximum 1 TB NVMe SSD might be a bit disappointing but storage is easier to make up for than CPUs or RAM.

The most interesting tidbit is the choice of graphics card, here believed to be a Quadro RTX instead of the usual GeForce. This earmarks the Surface Book 3 as a tool for creating multimedia content as much as it is for on-the-go gaming.

Of course, all that power comes at a price, and it isn’t just the thermal cost we’re talking about. The lowest Surface Book 3 is given a 1,023 EUR price tag, roughly $1,123, while the top of the line configuration will set you back 4,323 EUR, a whopping $4,745. No word yet on when it will be announced but it could arrive along with the Surface Go 2 and new Surface Dock 2.