Surface Duo AT&T preorders start at midnight ET tonight

Get ready to spam that refresh button.
What you need to know
- Microsoft launched Surface Duo today with a release date of September 10.
- Preorders at AT&T are set to begin at 9 p.m. PT / midnight ET tonight.
- The Surface Duo is already available to preorder starting at $1,400 at the Microsoft Store.
After months of teasing, Microsoft finally announced a September 10 release date for the Surface Duo today. Preorders are already live at the Microsoft Store starting at $1,400, but it’s also set to go on sale at AT&T and Best Buy. While we haven’t seen word on when it’ll arrive at Best Buy, AT&T has revealed that Surface Duo preorders will begin at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET tonight, August 12.
Surface Duo is Microsoft’s bid to bring a dual-screen, productivity-focused Android device to market. The phone runs Android 10 and includes two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Here’s a look at the full specs:
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
|Category
|Surface Duo
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Display
|Single: 5.6 inch (1800×1350), 401 ppi, 4:3 aspect ratio
Opened: 8.1 inch (2700×1800), 401 ppi, 3:2 aspect ratio
Type: AMOLED
Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3
Corning Gorilla Glass
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Network
|WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
Bluetooth 5.0
LTE: 4×4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL
|SIM
|Nano SIM + eSIM (no eSIM on AT&T model)
|Network Bands
|FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19 20,25,26,28,29,30,66
TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46
WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
|Memory
|6GB RAM
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0
|Expandable Storage
|None
|Camera
|11MP, ƒ/2.0 1.0um, PDAF, 84.0° diagonal FOV
Optimized with AI for front and rear
|Audio
|Mono speaker
Dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation
Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
|Security
|Fingerprint
|Ports
|1x USB-C 3.1
|Battery
|3,577mAh
Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
Up to 10 days of Standby Time
Up to 27 hours of Talk Time
Fast Charging using 18W in-box power supply
|Pen
|Surface Pen (not included)
|Dimensions
|Open: 145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)
Closed: 145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)
|Weight
|250 grams
If you want to pull the trigger now, the Surface Duo is available in 128GB and 256GB options starting at $1,400 at the Microsoft Store. Orders from AT&T are set to go live tonight, and we’ll presumably see them arrive at Best Buy soon as well.
For those outside of the U.S., there’s no word on when Microsoft plans to ship the Duo elsewhere around the world just yet.
Preorders today!
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one.
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft has announced Surface Duo price, specs, and release date
It’s finally happening! Microsoft’s dual-screen Android smartphone that was first announced back in October 2019 is now available for preorder for an eye-watering $1399, and will begin shipping to customers starting September 10.
Are you a fan of the Note 20’s Mystic Bronze color?
Samsung is making a big deal about its Mystic Bronze color for the Note 20 and other gadgets. Do you think it’s worth the hype?
Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Plus? You can’t go wrong either way
Between the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung has two excellent pairs of true wireless earbuds. Which one should you spend your hard-earned cash on?
These are the best cases for the Moto Z4
The Moto Z4, part of Motorola’s Z series of modular phones, launched last year. And while there are tons of “mods” for it, one of the best may simply be a reliable case.