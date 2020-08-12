Surface Duo AT&T preorders start at midnight ET tonight

Get ready to spam that refresh button.

After months of teasing, Microsoft finally announced a September 10 release date for the Surface Duo today. Preorders are already live at the Microsoft Store starting at $1,400, but it’s also set to go on sale at AT&T and Best Buy. While we haven’t seen word on when it’ll arrive at Best Buy, AT&T has revealed that Surface Duo preorders will begin at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET tonight, August 12.

Surface Duo is Microsoft’s bid to bring a dual-screen, productivity-focused Android device to market. The phone runs Android 10 and includes two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Here’s a look at the full specs: