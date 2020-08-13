Surface Duo dbrand skins available for preorder

Skins for the Surface Duo are ready to launch alongside the dual-screen device.
- Preorders for dbrand skins for the Surface Duo are now live.
- You can customize the back and logo of the device with a variety of skins.
- Body skins cost $20 while logo skins start at $2.
Microsoft’s Surface Duo will already turn heads thanks to its two screens, unique form factor, and the fact that it’s incredibly thin, but you can enhance its look even further with dbrand skins. Preorders for dbrand skins for the Surface Duo are now live. You can customize the look of your Surface Duo’s front and back or logo with skins from dbrand. You can also grab a multicolor Microsoft logo to don on the back of the device.
The front/back skins for the Surface Duo cover the exterior of the device. You can choose from a wide range of looks, including stone, marble, matte black, and wood. There are also patterned skins, such as “Matrix,” “Dragon,” and “Swarm.”
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
The front/back skins cost $19.95 while the logo skins cost $1.95. The multicolor Microsoft logo is a bit more at $2.95.
Preordered skins start shipping in September, which lines up with the Surface Duo’s release date of September 10.
