Infosurhoy

Surface Duo preorders now available at Best Buy

0
By on Technology

If you’ve been waiting for Best Buy to open preorders, wait no more.

Source: Microsoft

What you need to know

  • Surface Duo is now available for preorder at Best Buy.
  • Microsoft, Best Buy, and AT&T are all three offering Duo preorders.
  • You can preorder both Duo models at Best Buy for $1,400 for the 128GB model and $1,500 for 256GB.

The Surface Duo finally got a September 10 release date today, and preorders are starting to go live. We’ve already seen preorders arrive on the Microsoft Store, while AT&T is set to launch them tonight. Now, you can also add Best Buy to the list, too.

Best Buy has both Surface Duo models available to preorder. You can pick up the model with 128GB of storage for $1,400, while the 256GB model costs $1,500. Both are expected to ship on the September 10 launch date.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

Surface Duo is Microsoft’s approach to a mobile productivity device, giving users two screens to boost multitasking. It’s also incredibly thin, giving it distinctly light look despite its width. Here’s a quick look at everything Microsoft has packed inside:

Category Surface Duo
Operating System Android 10
Display Single: 5.6 inch (1800×1350), 401 ppi, 4:3 aspect ratio
Opened: 8.1 inch (2700×1800), 401 ppi, 3:2 aspect ratio
Type: AMOLED
Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3
Corning Gorilla Glass
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Network WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
Bluetooth 5.0
LTE: 4×4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL
SIM Nano SIM + eSIM (no eSIM on AT&T model)
Network Bands FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19 20,25,26,28,29,30,66
TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46
WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
Memory 6GB RAM
Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0
Expandable Storage None
Camera 11MP, ƒ/2.0 1.0um, PDAF, 84.0° diagonal FOV
Optimized with AI for front and rear
Audio Mono speaker
Dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation
Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
Security Fingerprint
Ports 1x USB-C 3.1
Battery 3,577mAh
Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
Up to 10 days of Standby Time
Up to 27 hours of Talk Time
Fast Charging using 18W in-box power supply
Pen Surface Pen (not included)
Dimensions Open: 145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)
Closed: 145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)
Weight 250 grams

If you’re planning to pick up a Surface Duo from Best Buy, the big-box retailer also has Zagg screen protectors for the device available for $40.

Preorders today!

Microsoft Surface Duo

Two screens are better than one.

Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.

  • From $1,400 at Microsoft
  • From $1,400 at Best Buy

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Exynos X

An all-new Cortex-X Exynos chip will supercharge the industry

An Exynos chip with AMD graphics and custom Cortex-X cores could be just what we wanted — and what the industry needs.

Budget your expectations

The best cheap Android phones you can buy in 2020, ranked

Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We’ve done the research to show you which inexpensive phone to buy.

The Pixel Strikes Back

Everything we know (so far) about the Google Pixel 5

We’re still months out from Google unveiling the Pixel 5, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to speculate what it might offer. Here’s everything we know so far!

Get a grip

Improve your game with these thumb grips for your PS4 controller

If someone ever tells you to “git gud” at a video game, don’t sweat it. Pick yourself up a pair of thumb grips for your Playstation 4 controller and watch your game take off. These are the best ones you can find.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply