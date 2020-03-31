Surprise! The LG V60 and its Dual Screen accessory both have pen support

Unfortunately, non-Wacom pens, like those found on the Surface line, won’t work.
- LG’s V60 sports an interesting implementation of a dual-screen device thanks to a detachable second screen.
- That’s not all that’s interesting about its screen, though.
- As recently discovered, the phone’s screen also supports pen input, including the second display.
LG’s latest flagship, the V60, isn’t just a respectable flagship; it’s also got one of the more interesting accessories you’ll find on a phone: a second screen that you can attach to the phone, resulting in something like a poor man’s version of a Galaxy Fold.
And while that’s interesting enough on its own, another little gem that we didn’t know much about — because LG hasn’t really advertised it as much as it should have — is that the phone also supports active pen input, much like the Galaxy Note series. Even more, it’s not just the phone’s main screen; you can even ink on the secondary display.
As you can see in XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach’s demo above, the pen works quite well across both screens, with minimal lag. There are some limitations, however. It doesn’t seem to support pressure sensitivity, and the eraser nub on the pen also doesn’t work, so if you were hoping to sketch your next masterpiece on the phone, you’ll be disappointed.
Also, while LG’s implementation is not proprietary and you can basically use most third-party active pens with the phone, Weinbach’s tests show that the Surface Pen, at least, doesn’t work with the V60. So, it looks like only Wacom pens are supported.
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
While it doesn’t have all the features you’d find on the latest Samsung flagship, LG’s V60 is an impressive flagship that can hold its own, nonetheless. An interesting dual-screen accessory and active pen support also mean you can enjoy a Galaxy Note- or Galaxy Fold-like experience on it.
