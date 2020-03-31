Surprise! The LG V60 and its Dual Screen accessory both have pen support

Unfortunately, non-Wacom pens, like those found on the Surface line, won’t work.

LG’s latest flagship, the V60, isn’t just a respectable flagship; it’s also got one of the more interesting accessories you’ll find on a phone: a second screen that you can attach to the phone, resulting in something like a poor man’s version of a Galaxy Fold.

And while that’s interesting enough on its own, another little gem that we didn’t know much about — because LG hasn’t really advertised it as much as it should have — is that the phone also supports active pen input, much like the Galaxy Note series. Even more, it’s not just the phone’s main screen; you can even ink on the secondary display.