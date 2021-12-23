Gabby Petito, Prince Philip, and Kyle Rittenhouse’s secret Google searches are revealed in an unexpected map.

The most popular searches among Americans in 2021 are revealed in new Google Trends reports, and the results may surprise you.

In a one-minute video created by Reddit user uV1Analytics, the top trending search terms from Google’s 2021 Year in Search summary and Google’s Daily Search Trends page were highlighted.

The research began on January 6, 2021, and discovered that the majority of people used Google to search for “Capitol” and “Biden.”

Given the date of the attack on the US Capitol, the search results were unsurprising.

Surprisingly, on that particular day, six states conducted more Mega Millions jackpot searches.

After its stock price skyrocketed due to a stock market craze, Americans ended January by researching GameStop.

In February, The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance drew widespread attention in the United States.

The release of Valheim’s video game, as well as sporadic power outages across the country, received a lot of press.

In March, Americans were only thinking about one thing: stimulus checks.

The deaths of a few public figures, including Prince Phillip of the United Kingdom and American rapper DMX, dominated Google searches in April.

Americans were enthralled by cryptocurrency from May to July, with Dogecoin dominating Google searches.

There was also mention of AMC stock, as well as a few more power outages.

By the end of July, searches for Jeff Bezos (who went to space) and Simone Biles (who spoke about the twisties) had taken over, and the trends had shifted.

After the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August, Afghanistan stole the show.

Following that, Google searches turned to professional boxer Jake Paul and Hurricane Ida, which devastated Louisiana.

The disappearance of Gabby Petito in the first half of September drew widespread attention.

In the second half, they seemed enthralled by Squid Game and Alec Baldwin’s unintentional homicide.

Because of the Astrworld Festival debacle, Travis Scott searches increased in October and November.

The court case of Kyle Rittenhouse and Adele’s album release drew a lot of attention.

At the end of November, the Oxford High School shooting was trending for about two days before Spotify Wrapped snatched the spotlight.

Tornadoes and Elon Musk, who was recently named Time’s Person of the Year, have dominated search results so far this month.

