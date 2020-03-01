Survey of the week: for you the x100 zoom on a smartphone is …

High-end smartphones are now fitted with ridiculously powerful hybrid zoom lenses. Is it a feature that becomes essential for you or a simple scary gadget? Tell us everything!

There has been a lot of talk about the Samsung Galaxy S20 and in particular the Galaxy S20 Ultra whose camera offers an x100 zoom which has been much talked about. If it is the most in tune with the times, it is not the first to display extraordinary magnification performance. Huawei for example already offers a 50x digital zoom from the P30 Pro released in the first half of 2019.

At the time, however, Maxime said in his test that he had “never found a context in which the x10 zoom was really useful“. Also, the question arises again today with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its excessive magnification. For you, is this an important feature?

What price can we put for a smartphone without 5G?

Last week, we asked a delicate question: at what price would you refuse to buy a smartphone without 5G in 2020? To put it a little differently, it was a question of knowing if you found that 5G compatibility was an essential criterion in the purchase of a smartphone even if the network was not yet deployed. Your responses, once not customary, were very interesting. Especially since you were more than 7800 people responding.







The majority of participants (44.8%) say they would refuse to buy a smartphone without 5G if it costs 500 euros or more. Suffice to say that it is therefore an important criterion that a large part of our readership requires this quality at a relatively low price for a new communication technology.

Another very instructive element: 26.2% of respondents respond squarely that the price here is not the question since 5G compatibility is already an essential criterion in the purchase of a smartphone in 2020. It will be interesting to ask the question again in 2021 to see how these results will evolve.

Meanwhile, we also note that 12.9% of people who participated in this survey do not want a smartphone at 700 euros or more without 5G. 6.8% set the bar high at 1000 euros, against 6.6% at 800 euros and finally 2.6% at 900 euros.

