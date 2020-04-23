Survival Horror Roguelike The Persistence Creeps to PS4 from 21st May

Non-PSVR version will be free for original owners

We thoroughly enjoyed survival horror roguelike The Persistence several years ago when we reviewed it for PlayStation VR, awarding it a 7/10 in our review and describing it as “both gut-wrenching and weirdly replayable”. Well, now those of you without virtual reality headsets can see what all the fuss is about, as developer Firesprite Games has reformatted the release for pancake play on standard television screens.

“Our key focus was to ensure that the particularly brutal nature of gameplay made the leap to non-VR,” said gaffer Graeme Ankers as part of a press release. “As a result, The Persistence keeps players on edge from beginning to end, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety in the same spot.”

Those of you with a PS4 Pro will be able to enjoy 4K resolution, while anyone who already owns the PSVR edition will be able to replay the release in its new format free of charge. It’s due out on 21st May, with a retail edition also scheduled around the same time – assuming coronavirus doesn’t delay things too heavily. Are you brave enough to board this title’s doomed deep space colony? No one can hear you scream in the comments section below.