Survive the Siberian Wilderness in Help Will Come Tomorrow on PS4

Out next week

If the fact that you can’t really leave your house while all this warm weather is about at the moment has got you down, Help Will Come Tomorrow can transport you to the much colder environment of Russia in 1917. Releasing next week on 21st April 2020 for PlayStation 4, this is a survival simulator set in the harsh, freezing Siberian wilderness where you’ll have to look after nine different characters following a train crash. It’ll cost $19.99 when it launches, or you can purchase it alongside We. The Revolution for a 15% discount on both games.

Rather than controlling each and every one of these unfortunate souls, you’ll instead guide them through a story-driven adventure full of resource gathering, camp expansion, and tending to security. Relationships and arguments will need to be resolved while expeditions can uncover a lot of new items. Members of the group will have to leave camp in order to do that though.

We think this experience looks pretty neat, and we’ll have a review for you here on Push Square next week. What do you make of Help Will Come Tomorrow? Scavenge for equipment in the comments below.