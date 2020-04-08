Switch Memory Cards, PS4/Xbox One Hard Drives, And More Get Big Discounts In New Spring Flash Sale

It can be tough being stuck inside, but video games are a great way to pass the time. However, you may not have the best screen to play or you may just need some extra storage to keep all your games installed on. If you’re looking for a good deal on memory cards, external hard drives, or even a brand spankin’ new gaming laptop, then there are some great offers on Google Shopping right now. The deals are on products from Best Buy and trusted online retailer Antonline and are all available until April 13 or while supplies last.

If you’re interested in games to put on your new hard drive or play on your new monitor, then be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now as well as the best games, TV, and movies for self-isolation and social distancing.

More Spring Sales

$320 ( $500 )

The AW2518HF is a deluxe 1080p gaming monitor, boasting a 24.5-inch TN display, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It also features FreeSync, which lets you turn off V-Sync for a smoother, tearless experience.

$299 ( $430 )

If you’re looking to play at a 1440p resolution, then Google Shopping has a great deal on this Dell gaming monitor. It comes equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync, which works with your Nvidia graphics card to sync your display with your gameplay, resulting in an extremely smooth experience.

$1,450 ($1,800)

2TB for $81 ($91) | 4TB for $100 ($150) | 12TB for $180 ($280)

If you need some extra storage for all of your PS4, Xbox One, or PC games, then Google Shopping has three great external hard drives that will work great with your consoles. Seagate’s green 2TB hard drive is $81, while two WD Easystore options are also available at 4TB for $100 and 12TB for $180.

128GB for $33 ($68) | 256GB for $50 ($95)

Three years after the Nintendo Switch’s launch, and there are a lot of games. If you need to upgrade the amount of storage you have in your Switch, and this is an excellent chance to do so. Google Shopping has a 128GB microSDXC card for $33 and a 256GB card for $50.