Switch to Google Chrome RIGHT NOW – there’s a new setting that everyone should take advantage of.

GOOGLE is beefing up security to make it more difficult for hackers to access other devices in your home.

The tech behemoth has devised a clever way to detect when public websites want to access your data – and, more importantly, to prevent them from doing so if they’re malicious.

Web browsers have long been used by cyber criminals as a gateway to everything else connected to the internet in our homes.

Our web routers are at the heart of it.

However, it appears that in Chrome’s upcoming 98th build, it will become much more difficult.

Chrome will be able to intercept and log requests in your private network, including those to the router, printer, and smart home devices.

And, in a future version of Chrome, the browser will become even more powerful, blocking requests unless you give it permission first.

It could arrive as soon as Chrome 101, according to Ars Technica.

That’s not a long time to wait, given that Chrome updates happen every four weeks or so.

While the majority of your home electronics are relatively secure, browsers have the ability to connect to almost anything on your local network.

Hackers saw this as an opportunity to profit, and they used the so-called CSRF (cross-site request forgery) attack to do so.

Over the years, this has been used in a number of strikes.

In 2014, it was discovered that over 300,000 wireless routers had been hacked.

As a result, when the update arrives, everyone will be glad to see it.

