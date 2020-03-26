Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Trailer Released

As Sword Art Online anime fans probably know, the most recent season of SAO takes place in a completely different kind of virtual world, one that has no connection to the previous MMO games. Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris follows the anime’s progression into a whole new virtual world, a world where the AI are actually living beings with their own personalities and history.

Anime characters Renly, Sheyta, and Sortiliena are all available as playable characters which can be recruited into your party. Hersyrain is an all-new character not from the anime that has been added to the game. New enemies, the Black Knight, Kayode, and the Mysterious Giant are also featured in the trailer as foes to vanquish. Team up to defeat your enemies and build bonds with your party members–you can even date them in game.

Free updates to Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will follow after the game’s release, with more chances to earn SAO coins and CUBES. Monthly Raids and Daily Quests can be completed in exchange for tickets that can be traded for CUBES. CUBES enable players to randomly win in-game prizes such as costumes, accessories, weapon skins, and more. Players can also purchase CUBES with SAO coins or just buy the in-game prizes individually.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is now available for pre-order on Xbox One and Steam. The standard edition includes the base game and four Design Contest costumes. The deluxe edition pre-order includes the base game, the four Design Contest costumes, the Premium Pass, Premium Pass Bonus Costume, and 200 SAO Coins. The four Design Contest costumes are also available for purchase separately on the Playstation Store, Microsoft Store, and on Steam from May 22 to June 22.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is set to launch in the US on May 22 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.