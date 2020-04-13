Sword & Shield Latest Max Raid Event Features Ditto And Lots Of Baby Pokemon

A new Max Raid event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. For a limited time, certain baby Pokemon will appear more frequently in Max Raid dens around the Wild Area, and you may take home some helpful rewards for challenging them.

Until April 15, 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET, the following Pokemon will have increased spawn rates in Max Raids across both Sword and Shield:

If you defeat these Max Raid Pokemon, your rewards may include items such as Destiny Knots and Everstones, which are incredibly helpful if you’re trying to breed Pokemon for competitive battling. To refresh your Raid dens, you’ll need to connect online either via the Y-Comm or by going into Mystery Gift and selecting Get the Wild Area News. You can read more about the new Max Raid event on the official Pokemon website.

Those aren’t the only Pokemon appearing more frequently in Raid dens right now; a new Gigantamax event is also underway in both games. Until April 27, Gigantamax Duraludon and Copperajah will appear more frequently in Sword, while Gigantamax Charizard and Garbodor are more common in Shield. Be sure to check out our Max Raid guides for tips to help you challenge them.

In other Pokemon news, The Pokemon Company recently shared some more details about Zarude, Sword and Shield’s newly revealed Mythical Pokemon. The Rogue Monkey can learn an exclusive move called Jungle Healing at level 90. This move heals both Zarude and other ally Pokemon on the field by restoring their HP and curing any status effects.

Sword and Shield are receiving two DLC expansions later this year: Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Each will introduce more Pokemon to the games, as well as new storylines, locations, items, and gameplay features. You can catch up on everything we know so far about Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra in our roundup.