Sword & Shield’s New Mythical Pokemon, Zarude, Has A Brand-New Signature Move

The Pokemon Company has shared some new details about Zarude, the brand-new Mythical Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield. While much about the Pokemon is still shrouded in mystery, we now know that it is capable of learning an exclusive new move called Jungle Healing.

Jungle Healing is a Grass-type status move that Zarude can learn at level 90. The move heals both Zarude and its ally Pokemon, restoring HP and curing them of any status ailments.

Zarude plays a prominent role in Pokemon the Movie: Coco, the series’ upcoming film. In Japan, fans who pre-order tickets for the movie will receive download codes for Zarude and Shiny Celebi, but The Pokemon Company has not yet announced how these Pokemon will be distributed overseas.

Zarude isn’t the only new Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield later this year. Two big DLC expansions, Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, are slated to release in June and fall, respectively. Each introduces a variety of new and returning Pokemon to the games, as well as new locations, storylines, features (like the ability to explore Pokemon dens with other players), and items.

In the meantime, Sword and Shield’s latest Max Raid event is still underway. Until April 27, certain Gigantamax Pokemon will appear much more frequently in Max Raids. Sword players will be able to encounter Gigantamax Duraludon and Copperajah, while Shield players are more likely to find Gigantamax Charizard and Garbodor.