T-mobile customers are being warned that hackers are stealing their data. Here’s how to find out if you’re one of the victims.

T-mobile customers should be aware that hackers are stealing their data. Here’s how to see if you’re affected.

T-MOBILE is said to have been the victim of yet another cyber-attack, leaving customer data vulnerable and exposed.

T-Mobile customers may be at risk of having their personal information stolen, according to experts, after the cellphone company suffered yet another security breach on Monday.

According to documents posted by The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile had a massive data breach earlier this year in August, but the attackers only accessed a much smaller number of customers’ accounts this time.

According to the reports, the affected customers may have been subjected to SIM swapping attacks (which could allow threat actors to divert SMS-powered two-factor authentication), or their personal plan information may have been exposed, or both.

The documents also claim that T-Mobile’s customer proprietary network may have exposed several customers’ billing account names, phone and account numbers, and plan information.

“T-Mobile is taking immediate steps to help protect all individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack,” said Kenneth Stone, the company’s Executive Social Media Specialist, on Monday.

While the tweet appears to acknowledge that a data breach occurred, the cellphone carrier has made no direct statements about the attack or issued a formal press release.

Although small-scale hacking attacks are common, T-mobile’s security measures have been scrutinized in particular after the data of 50 million customers was exposed this summer.

Social security numbers, names, and dates of birth were among the sensitive data that the hacker(s) accessed.

According to The Verge, a threat actor who claimed responsibility for the massive attack called the company’s security practices “awful.”

If your data has been compromised and you are a T-Mobile customer, you should receive a push notification from the company.

If you haven’t received a notification but are concerned about the security of your data, call 611 or any T-Mobile phone number to inquire about your account’s status.

In other news, a mother claims that her daughter asked Alexa for a “challenge” to complete and that it gave her a potentially lethal suggestion.

A cyber expert has advised that you abandon Facebook Messenger in favor of two other apps.

Here are five of the most anticipated WhatsApp features for 2022.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.